The snow and winter blast are causing some cancellations of holiday events around the Lake.

Among them – the Celebration Christmas On The Lake Cruises tonight and tomorrow night.

The biggest issue prompting the cancellations is the expected wind which could gust to over 40 miles an hour.

Those who already have tickets can request a refund or they may reschedule for the cruises NEXT Thursday and Friday, December 29th & 30th.