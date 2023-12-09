Woman Facing Sex Charges In Jeff City Correctional Center & Murder Charges In Miller County Returns To Court

A date for a trial setting has now been set for an Iberia woman accused of having sexual relations with an inmate while working as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in 2018.

Amy Murray appeared with her attorney last week in Cole County Associate Circuit Court on her felony charges of sexual abuse and three counts of offender abuse by an employee of the department of corrections.

Murray is also charged in Miller County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering in connection to the death of her husband, Joshua. In that case, it’s alleged that Murray killed him first by poisoning him with antifreeze and then setting a bedroom he was in on fire.

Murray’s next court date on the Cole County charges is set for April 15th…the same date she’s scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on the Miller County murder charge which is being heard on a change of venue in Laclede County.