Two Injured In Miller County Car Wreck

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident shortly before 2:30 Thursday afternoon on East North Street at Sandfort Street in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 38-year-old Kenneth Baxter, of Clarksburg, crossed over the center striking the vehicle head-on driven by 47-year-old James Baslee, of Eldon.

Baxter was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Baslee was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

He was taken to Capital Region Hospital.