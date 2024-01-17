Work Continues Towards Implementing Senior Tax Freezes In The Lake Area

County assessors around the lake area where Senate Bill-190 was adopted continue getting information out about the application process and how senior citizens can have their property taxes frozen.

Camden County Assessor Marty McGuire says residents are eligible if they are at least 62-years-old, up-to-date on current property taxes and their primary residences are located within the county.

“We’ve been trying to just literally bombard the county, every outlet we can to get it sent out….the application. So it’s fairly simple. It’s really simple.”

The Camden County Commission, in early September, voted to adopt the ordinance after Governor Mike Parson signed into law S-B-190 which was approved by the state legislature.

McGuire says there ‘s plenty of time with the deadline to submit an application being around the end of June.

It’s estimated that the tax freeze in Camden County could affect about 10,000 property owners.