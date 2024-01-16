Closings And Cancellations For JAN 16th On KRMSRADIO.COM

Tue. Jan 16th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 16th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 9PM 01/15)
Schools Closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Columbia College
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School in Eldon
Eldon Head Start
Hickory R-1
High Point R-3
Iberia R-5
Laclede County – Joel E Barber
Laquey R-3
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Richland R-4
School of the Osage R-2
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The Kings Academy in Lake Ozark
Schools That Are Virtual:
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Camp R-1
Eldon R-1
Laclede R-1
Lebanon R-3
Maries R-2
Morgan R-1 & R2
State Fair Community College
Stoutland R-2
Warsaw R-9
Waynesville R-6
School Events:
Morgan R-1: Basketball Games Canceled
Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:
Oats Transit Mid-Mo – Dialysis Routes Only Tuesday
Raising Hope Free Store – Closed
Business Closures/Event Cancellations:
Lake Ozark Quarry – Closed
If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.
Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are presented by:
Top Deck, your deck expert in the Ozarks.
Call 573-873-2863 or visit https://laketopdeck.com/
Closings and Cancellations on 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 are presented by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing….The Guys in the Big Yellow Trucks
Call 573-348-9070 or visit https://hitechbody.com/