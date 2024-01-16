Closings And Cancellations For JAN 16th On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 16th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 9PM 01/15)

Schools Closed:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Columbia College

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School in Eldon

Eldon Head Start

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Iberia R-5

Laclede County – Joel E Barber

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The Kings Academy in Lake Ozark

Schools That Are Virtual:

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Eldon R-1

Laclede R-1

Lebanon R-3

Maries R-2

Morgan R-1 & R2

State Fair Community College

Stoutland R-2

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

School Events:

Morgan R-1: Basketball Games Canceled

Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:

Oats Transit Mid-Mo – Dialysis Routes Only Tuesday

Raising Hope Free Store – Closed

Business Closures/Event Cancellations:

Lake Ozark Quarry – Closed

