Another single vehicle wreck in the Lake Area leaves an occupant of the vehicle with injuries.

The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 58 year old Jeanie Delong of Holts Summit was heading south on Missouri 17 near Saline Road when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the roadway.

It then struck an embankment.

Delong was not injured but her passenger, 49 year old Jonathan Read of Fulton suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.