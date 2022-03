Three teenagers from Fordland are seriously hurt after being thrown from the bed of a pickup truck that traveled off a roadway before striking several trees in Webster County. The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday afternoon when the unidentified 17-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a curve along North Iron Mountain Road in Fordland. He was uninjured. His three passengers in the bed of the pickup, ages 15, 15, and 17, were seriously hurt and taken to a Springfield hospital.

Post navigation