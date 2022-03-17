News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Ive Bend Resident Identified In Fatal Truck Fire

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 17, 2022 , , ,

The victim of a vehicle fire in Ivy Bend has been identified.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, an autopsy performed on Wednesday revealed that the body was 48-year-old Robert Miles of Ivy Bend.

Miles was found a day after the vehicle fire, which happened late at night in front of the Ivy Bend Land office.

Officials say Miles’ body was found in the rear seat of the pickup and was burned beyond recognition.

The Morgan Sheriff’s office says this remains an ongoing investigation, however they do not suspect foul play at this time.

