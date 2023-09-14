Veto Session Underway Across Missouri

This year’s veto session begins Wednesday in the state capitol with only one measure, other than some fiscal line items, to be considered.

Of the measures that were passed this year, the governor signed all but one.

The original version of what became Senate Bills 189, 36 & 37 contained one item.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is the sponsor…“This bill is really the culmination of a lot of the work that’s come through the Judiciary Committee so far this session relating to criminal law. As the title reflects.”

There were also amendments added to the bill on April 17.

Senator Barbara Anne Washington of Kansas City expressed her concern over “Max’s Law,” which was the root of the original measure and relates to K-9 officers…“used to attack folks oftentimes, which would eliminate the officer from having any internal discipline.”

In his veto letter, the governor cited the sections of the bill that relate to expungements and DNA-based exonerations as reason to say “no” to the measure.

By law, a veto override requires a two-thirds majority of both the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives. Veto session will start on Wednesday.

The veto session started at 12-noon.