18-Wheeler Smashes into Versailles Business in Two-Vehicle Accident

It could’ve been a lot worse…only moderate injuries are reported after a two-vehicle collision early Monday afternoon which sent an 18-wheeler off the road crashing into a business in Versailles.

The highway patrol says it happened when 80-year-old Alfred Vaniten, of Barnett, attempted a turn into the path of the big rig driven by 53-year-old William Fowler, of Windsor. The 18-wheeler then smashed into and partially came to rest in the Auto Tech Services building.

The only injury reported was to Vaniten who was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional in Osage Beach.