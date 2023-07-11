Osage Beach Mayor Says There Is Too Much Misinformation On Oasis Project

If all goes according to plans, there should be quite a bit more construction activity going on this week at the future site of the Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach.

Mayor Michael Harmison, speaking on KRMS Radio, says one of the main issues getting in the way of more support for the $300-million project is some of the misinformation that’s out there.

“Kansas City Star came with an article two weeks ago and there was a picture out front, showed these four people on their deck. And basically the articles, they were saying, “oh, poor us. The developers are kicking us out. We’ve been for 14 years, and everybody has sad face.” Well, they’re under contract to sell to sell to the developer also.”

Mayor Harmison also says, for those not wanting to let go of their timeshare, there is another option to consider that’s been arranged by the main developer of Oasis.

“I can now say that he has negotiated with Treetop, which is over down HH. They will do a deed for deed transfer to their timeshares.”

In the meantime, negotiations between the developer and the rest of the timeshare holders continue on, what is described as, an everyday basis.