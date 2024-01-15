Closings And Cancellations For JAN 15 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Mon. Jan 15th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 15th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 5AM 01/15)
(Most are schools are closed for the Martin Luther King JR Holiday)
Schools Closed:
Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)
Swedeborg R-3
Schools That Are Virtual:
Laclede County R-1 Conway
School Events:
Lincoln R-2: JV/V Girls games at Cole Camp will start at 2:30pm.
Morgan R-2: Varsity Girls Wrestling will NOT be traveling to Plattsburg due to weather and road conditions in the KC area.
Government Closures/Cancellations:
Compass Health Network – Closed
Business Closures/Cancellations:
Camden Republican Club Book Ban Meeting – Cancelled This Week
If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.
Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are presented by:
Top Deck, your deck expert in the Ozarks.
Call 573-873-2863 or visit https://laketopdeck.com/
Closings and Cancellations on 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 are presented by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing….The Guys in the Big Yellow Trucks
Call 573-348-9070 or visit https://hitechbody.com/