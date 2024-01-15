Closings And Cancellations For JAN 15 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 15th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 5AM 01/15)

(Most are schools are closed for the Martin Luther King JR Holiday)

Schools Closed:

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Swedeborg R-3

Schools That Are Virtual:

Laclede County R-1 Conway

School Events:

Lincoln R-2: JV/V Girls games at Cole Camp will start at 2:30pm.

Morgan R-2: Varsity Girls Wrestling will NOT be traveling to Plattsburg due to weather and road conditions in the KC area.

Government Closures/Cancellations:

Compass Health Network – Closed

Business Closures/Cancellations:

Camden Republican Club Book Ban Meeting – Cancelled This Week

If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.

