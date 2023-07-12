More Law Enforcement Is Being Seen On Roadways Across The Country Due To Ongoing “Slow Down” Campaign

If it seems as though there’s more law enforcement shooting radar on the roadways nowadays, there is a simple answer…because there is.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign.

The campaign focuses on making drivers aware of the dangers of speeding which was blamed on more than 8,400 fatalities in 2021…or about 20-percent of the reported highway fatalities.

Alcohol, weather and inattention are other factors blamed on the numbers of traffic fatalities.

Local law enforcement from around the lake area is also participating in the campaign which started on Monday and goes through the end of the month.