$250 Thousand Raised By Polar Plunge In Osage Beach For Special Olympics

Special Olympics Missouri is the big winner from the 28th Annual Polar Plunge held at Public Beach-2 over the weekend in Osage Beach.

A reported $250-thousand was raised for the cause topping last year’s mark of some $230-thousand.

Proceeds from the plunge and associated activities go toward providing athletic training for developmentally challenged children and adults.

More information about the plunge and future activities can be found on the Missouri Special Olympics website.

***Photo by Mayor Michael Harmison.