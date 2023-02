The highway patrol reports, at least, seven arrests in the lake area over Mardi Gras weekend…all but one for alleged drunk driving.

Two of the arrests, a 29-year-old from Eldon and a 51-year-old from Lake Ozark, were taken to jail because of driving-related charges.

The other five included a 44-year-old from Jefferson City for habitual DWI and an 18-year-old from Fortuna for felony DWI involving physical injury.

They were all released from the scene with pending court dates.