Fire Districts Urge No Burn Monday And Tuesday

Lake area fire districts are putting the word out now…today and Tuesday will NOT be good days to do any kind of open burning.

Despite some rain likely received overnight into this morning, weather services are indicating that early morning wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour combined with 30 mile per hour wind gusts and low humidity throughout the rest of the time period will create elevated fire dangers across the lake area.

There is another weather system moving into the area on Thursday and Friday with rain and snow chances which might provide a little more relief from the elevated fire chances.

In the meantime, it’s still advised that you contact your local fire district first to see if any given days will be good for open burning.