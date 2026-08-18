Osage Beach Working On Grant Work For The Grand Glaize Airport

While the Osage Beach redevelopment agreement for the marketplace project may be stealing headlines for the board of aldermen meeting later this week, the board will also be addressing a couple ordinances dealing with the future of the Grand Glaize Airport.

Mayor Richard Ross says one of the ordinances will be the city’s approval to execute a State Block Grant Agreement for a pavement project at the airport.

“There’s some grants that were approved or offered to us that we got approved and now we’re going through the administrative piece of it. I think they have to do some design and then there’s some construction. I don’t believe this will happen till next year, but it’s part of the normal process of maintaining the airport.”

The other ordinance will be to consider the first reading of a $680,000 contract for the work to be done.

The two ordinances are on the board’s agenda for the meeting this week in city hall which will begin at 5:30 Thursday afternoon.