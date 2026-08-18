Tue. Aug 18th, 2026

 

Highway Patrol Notes 1 Drowning, One Accident & Several Alcohol Related Arrests This Weekend

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, August 18th, 2026

The highway patrol reports a drowning, one traffic accident and seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

The drowning was reported early Friday evening after the 14-year-old Eldon area boy was first reported as missing and then found in the bottom of a pool at a house on Frazier Oaks Road in Miller County.

The traffic accident happened early Saturday afternoon on Avalon Way near Huff-N-Puff Lane in Camden County which sent a 60-year-old man from Climax Springs with minor injuries to the hospital.

And all seven of the arrests were alcohol-related…five DWI’s and two BWI’s. Four of the arrests were reported in Camden County, two in Miller County and the other in Morgan County.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, August 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony