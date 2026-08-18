Highway Patrol Notes 1 Drowning, One Accident & Several Alcohol Related Arrests This Weekend

The highway patrol reports a drowning, one traffic accident and seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

The drowning was reported early Friday evening after the 14-year-old Eldon area boy was first reported as missing and then found in the bottom of a pool at a house on Frazier Oaks Road in Miller County.

The traffic accident happened early Saturday afternoon on Avalon Way near Huff-N-Puff Lane in Camden County which sent a 60-year-old man from Climax Springs with minor injuries to the hospital.

And all seven of the arrests were alcohol-related…five DWI’s and two BWI’s. Four of the arrests were reported in Camden County, two in Miller County and the other in Morgan County.