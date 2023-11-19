26th Judicial Circuit Court Receives Lofty Recognition For It’s Excellence & Efficiency

A lofty recognition for the 26th Judicial Circuit which encompasses Camden, Miller, Morgan, Laclede and Moniteau counties.

This past Thursday, the circuit was awarded the “Daniel J. O’Toole Award.”

The award recognizes excellence and efficiency in the service of justice based in part on the 26th Circuit’s clearance rate-based achievements during fiscal year 2023.

Presiding Judge Aaron Koeppen calls it a great honor for the circuit to receive the award and is a testament to the work put in by the staff and judges who manage such a case load with very limited resources.