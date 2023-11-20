fbpx

Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

 

Four Seasons POA To Meet Monday To Work On Compromise With Camden County Sheriff’s Office

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Local Meetings Politics Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Discussions regarding the Four Seasons Lakesites P-O-A and its funding for a continued presence of law enforcement by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is expected to be the main focus of another board of directors meeting on Monday.

The P-O-A had a standing-room-only crowd at its meeting last week to allow residents and property owners a chance to answer questions and voice their concerns on the issue.

Sheriff Tony Helms, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, tried to attend the meeting but was denied entry because he is not a property owner.

The P-O-A meeting, on Monday, apparently will be to try coming up with some kind of a compromise to keep at least some funding from the P-O-A for the cause.

Also funding the presence of deputies is the Village of Four Seasons which is a separate entity which, along with the P-O-A, has been paying for an enhanced agreement with the sheriff’s office for the past 12 years.

The meeting, in the P-O-A Community Center, begins at 9:00 Monday morning.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Local Meetings Politics Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony