Four Seasons POA To Meet Monday To Work On Compromise With Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Discussions regarding the Four Seasons Lakesites P-O-A and its funding for a continued presence of law enforcement by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is expected to be the main focus of another board of directors meeting on Monday.

The P-O-A had a standing-room-only crowd at its meeting last week to allow residents and property owners a chance to answer questions and voice their concerns on the issue.

Sheriff Tony Helms, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, tried to attend the meeting but was denied entry because he is not a property owner.

The P-O-A meeting, on Monday, apparently will be to try coming up with some kind of a compromise to keep at least some funding from the P-O-A for the cause.

Also funding the presence of deputies is the Village of Four Seasons which is a separate entity which, along with the P-O-A, has been paying for an enhanced agreement with the sheriff’s office for the past 12 years.

The meeting, in the P-O-A Community Center, begins at 9:00 Monday morning.