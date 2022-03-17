A 2ND attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade in the world is happening this Summer at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“This is an organized parade, this is a no-wake idle speed event. It’s not a race, it’s not a contest…it’s something where we need to be able to count all the boats” says Parade Logistics Director Tom Abbett.

In order to win, this parade will half to beat the 11-hundred-80 boats that set the current record in Malaysia in 2014.

“Don’t assume we have enough boats! Because, some people may not show up that day (as we saw last year) and we just gotta get as many people registered as we can. We really want to blow this out of the water.” says Executive Director Heather Brown with the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

She says this year’s event will take place on June 11th and flags for the event will be handed out between June 2nd through the 10th.

Details on registration and the event can be found below:

Starting June 2nd thru June 10th, Boat Flags can be picked up at MHQ, 4824 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 1 in Osage Beach, MO.

For additional Information email Lagina Fitzpatrick @ lagina@funlake.com or Heather Brown @ heather@funlake.com.

Current Record: The largest parade of boats consists of 1,180 boats as part of the Malaysia Day celebrations in Kemaman, Terengganu, Malaysia, on 13 September 2014.

Parade participants may launch their boat at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park Grand Glaize Marina (Public Beach #2)Boat Ramp.

711 Public Beach Rd, Osage Beach, MO 65065

https://lotospmarina.com/

RULES

This record is for the greatest number of boats in a parade formation over a set course.

This record is measured by number of participating boats.

All skippers must hold a full license for their boat.

Registration numbers of all boats participating in the parade must be provided during the registration process.

Every participant counted who is within the barriers of the attempt area should fully participate in the attempt to the best of his or her ability. If, to the independent witnesses’ satisfaction, everyone is not fully participating, the attempt will end and must begin again.

Each boat must display their participant flag so it visible to the GWR adjudicator, or that vessel will not be counted. Further instructions on which side of the boat to display the flag will be sent closer to the event.

No political flags shall be attached to the vessel or that vessel will not be counted. This is a Guinness World Record Guideline.

Your vessel must complete the entire parade route. Any vessels exiting early will not be counted.

All vessels participating in this world record attempt must be moving – it is not acceptable merely to park them in a row.

Additional information/parade instructions will be sent prior to the parade, including instructions of where you will line up for your size vessel.

Sign up here: https://www.funlake.com/boat-parade-registration?fbclid=IwAR3RkSzdlRHUgFJu5Rdecw8WjjyoEVFjLP2WaVXCwtVMEUKAQiyZvAnN7Vo