One Person Injured In PWC Crash At 30-Mile-Marker

An accident between two personal watercrafts near the 30-mile marker of the main channel in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened when the PWC operated by 20-year-old Gavin Black ran into the starboard side of the second PWC operated by 18-year-old Brenden Beach.

Both drivers and a passenger on the Beach PWC, 19-year-old Jadynn Black, were ejected into the water.

All three, from Thornton, Colorado, were wearing life jackets and the only one injured was Jadynn Black…she was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.