Linn Creek Woman Avoids Jury Trial In Case Of Child Found With Burns

A Linn Creek woman avoids a jury trial and is ordered to two years of probation after entering a guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

27-year-old Amanda Terbrock was originally charged in December-2022 after a check-the-well-being call placed by the child’s father revealed that the child had suffered burns which Terbrock claimed at the time happened when the child had fallen into a wood stove days before.

However, deputies responding to the call determined that there was not a wood stove at the location and uncovered other evidence that led to the arrest of Terbrock.

The one-year suspended imposition of sentence plea also includes one year of tracking.