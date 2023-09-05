48-Year-Old Man Wanted for More Than Six Years on Child-Related Sex Charges Taken into Custody

A 48-year-old man wanted for over three years on felony child sex-related offenses in Morgan County and for over six years on felony child sex-related charges in Pettis County is now in custody.

Benjamin Hagston, with addresses identified in court records as living in Versailles and Cole Camp, had been wanted on Morgan County charges of child molestation with victims under the ages of 17 and 12, and a charge of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Hagston was also wanted on Pettis County charges of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 and first-degree child molestation.

Bond for Hagston was set at $100,000 in Pettis County while he is being held without bond on his charges in Morgan County.