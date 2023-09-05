Windsor Residents Arrested In Morgan County On Drug Charges

Two 44-year-old’s from Windsor land in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested early Friday afternoon by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report indicates that Justin Schroder is being charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and for not having a valid license along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related offenses.

Adam Luetjen also faces a felony for possession of methamphetamine along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Schroder and Luetjen were put on 24-hour holds.