“Rolling Domestic” Lands Camdenton Man in Jail

A Camdenton man faces several felony counts after what is described as a rolling domestic assault in Camden County.

Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the area of South Highway-7 and spoke with several witnesses who claimed to see a pickup colliding with a car causing the car to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.

The driver of the car reportedly identified the driver of the pickup who left the scene as a family member, 26-year-old Justin Marshall, who had also allegedly assaulted her at their home before chasing them on the roadway.

Marshall later that afternoon turned himself in. He’s being held without bond on two felony counts each of first-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with more information about the assaults is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.