Another day, another five-thousand or so without power at Lake of the Ozarks.

A widespread area lost power again, according to social media reports, stretching from down KK in Osage Beach over through Linn Creek and Camdenton, and north up to the area of Greenview.

The outages, apparently late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning, affected customers with at least Ameren and Laclede.

As of around 8:00 this (Tuesday) morning, most if not all of the power had been restored.