Transportation Committee To Discuss Ongoing Lake Projects Tuesday March 7th

The Transportation Advisory Committee of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will get together next week for its regular monthly meeting with transportation issues expected to take center stage.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger will present the committee with updates for the lake region.

Other transportation topics to be discussed include: the unfunded needs list, the second round of TAP grants, an active transportation plan for Barnett and the human services transportation plan.

The meeting, in the MoDOT Osage Beach Project Office, will begin at 2pm next Tuesday, March 7th.