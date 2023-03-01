Highway Deaths Continue To Rise For Missouri

Not a very good start to the new year on highways and bi-ways across Missouri.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says the number of fatalities, unfortunately, is in a negative trend.

“We are seeing over a thousand people in the last two years killed on Missouri roadways. Preliminary numbers are right around 1,050 from calendar year 22.”

Roeger also says there is one glaring stat which is likely contributing to the number of fatalities.

“The key statistics there with that 75 Missourians or drivers killed in Missouri, is that over 60% of those were not wearing a seatbelt.”

Other contributing factors to the negative trend, according to Roeger, include alcohol and inattention. So far this year, there have been three fatalities on lake area roadways reported by the highway patrol.