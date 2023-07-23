8 People Injured, 6 Seriously, in Late-Night Grounding at Lake of the Ozarks

Eight people are injured, six seriously, when a boat runs ashore and strikes a residence before overturning and ejecting all of the passengers.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened Saturday night just before midnight at 1.3 mile mark of the Osage Arm.

The 2014 Nortech was headed eastbound when the grounding happened.

None of the eight people on the boat, ranging in age from 21-51, were wearing a lifejacket at the time. They are all identified as being from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi.

All eight were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The operator of the boat was identified as 47-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, California. He faces at least one count each of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and another BWI for causing physical injury.