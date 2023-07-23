Local Film Made By Camdenton Laker Stars Will Become A Future Hollywood Production

A short film suspense drama co-created and written by a lake area resident is on the fast track to hitting the big screen.

“At Niangua’s End”…written, produced and co-starred by Bo Shore and directed by Chase Elliott…has been in the works for some time now and, just recently, officially introduced its trailer.

The short drama is now going to be transformed into a full-length movie under the watchful eye of Hollywood Producer Gina Goff.

Goff plans to take advantage of a new Missouri law to shoot the movie here at the lake later this Fall.