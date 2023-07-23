Sun. Jul 23rd, 2023

 

Cities Across The Lake Area Offering Job Opportunities In Government

If you find yourself in the job market and you’re looking for stable employment, most municipalities in the lake area have what seems to be a perpetual “help wanted” sign hanging.

Osage Beach is no different according to Mayor Michael Harmison…“There’s a lot of jobs at the city level that pay well, good benefits. And if you’re looking for a job, go down to City Hall and apply.”

Harmison also says, as far as Osage Beach is concerned, he anticipates the city will be hosting a job fair in the near future.

Otherwise you can check the city’s website for any current job openings.

