Wallethub Ranks Missouri At #25 In It’s Study Of States With Underprivileged Kids

A study put together by the personal finance website WalletHub.com gives the State of Missouri a number-25 ranking across the country when it comes to having the most underprivileged kids.

The study used 25 key indicators including socio-economic welfare, health and education which Missouri ranked 25th in each.

New Hampshire, New Jersey and Connecticut have the fewest underprivileged kids according to the study while Louisiana, Alaska and New Mexico have the most.

Nationwide, figures show 1-in-7 children live in poverty with a child abused or neglected every 54 seconds leading to $592-billion in costs over those children’s lifetimes.

Full Report:

With August being Child Support Awareness Month and 1 in 7 children in the U.S. living in poverty, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s States With the Most Underprivileged Children, as well as expert commentary.

In order to bring awareness to the condition of underprivileged children throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.

States with the Most Underprivileged Kids

1. New Mexico 11. Alabama 2. Alaska 12. South Dakota 3. Louisiana 13. South Carolina 4. Oklahoma 14. Arizona 5. Mississippi 15. Montana 6. West Virginia 16. Oregon 7. District of Columbia 17. Tennessee 8. Arkansas 18. Ohio 9. Nevada 19. Georgia 10. Kentucky 20. Wyoming

Key Stats

Louisiana has the highest child food-insecurity rate , which is two times higher than in Massachusetts, the state with the lowest.

, which is two times higher than in Massachusetts, the state with the lowest. Mississippi has the most infant deaths (per 1,000 live births) , which is 2.9 times more than in New Hampshire, the state with the fewest.

, which is 2.9 times more than in New Hampshire, the state with the fewest. West Virginia has the highest share of children in foster care , which is 13.8 times higher than in New Jersey, the state with the lowest.

, which is 13.8 times higher than in New Jersey, the state with the lowest. Texas has the highest share of uninsured children aged 0 to 18 , which is 7.9 times higher than in Massachusetts, the state with the lowest.

, which is 7.9 times higher than in Massachusetts, the state with the lowest. Massachusetts has the highest share of maltreated children, which is 11.3 times higher than in New Jersey, the state with the lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-underprivileged-children/5403