Wallethub Ranks Missouri At #25 In It’s Study Of States With Underprivileged Kids

A study put together by the personal finance website WalletHub.com gives the State of Missouri a number-25 ranking across the country when it comes to having the most underprivileged kids.
The study used 25 key indicators including socio-economic welfare, health and education which Missouri ranked 25th in each.
New Hampshire, New Jersey and Connecticut have the fewest underprivileged kids according to the study while Louisiana, Alaska and New Mexico have the most.
Nationwide, figures show 1-in-7 children live in poverty with a child abused or neglected every 54 seconds leading to $592-billion in costs over those children’s lifetimes.
Full Report:
In order to bring awareness to the condition of underprivileged children throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.
|States with the Most Underprivileged Kids
|1. New Mexico
|11. Alabama
|2. Alaska
|12. South Dakota
|3. Louisiana
|13. South Carolina
|4. Oklahoma
|14. Arizona
|5. Mississippi
|15. Montana
|6. West Virginia
|16. Oregon
|7. District of Columbia
|17. Tennessee
|8. Arkansas
|18. Ohio
|9. Nevada
|19. Georgia
|10. Kentucky
|20. Wyoming
