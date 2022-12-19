A Final Farewell To Longtime Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville

Lake Ozark’s Police Chief is hanging up his badge, and the process of finding his successor is already well underway.

Chief Gary Launderville thought he’d retired 8 years ago, but decided to take the top cop spot in Lake Ozark, but now he’s retiring – having submitted his intent last month effective December 30th.

City Administrator Harrison Frye says a city committee has already chosen the finalists to succeed him…“The hiring committee, made up of myself, the Mayor, a couple of Alderman, a couple of area business leaders & an outgoing municipal judge….were able to identify some finalists…some top tier candidates, which was was a difficult process….and those folks will be interviewed later this week and hopefully we’ll be able to identify somebody who can step into Chief Launderville’s shoes and run the job.”

And this Tuesday at City Hall a party will be held for Chief Launderville…“It’s open to the public from 2:30 to 4PM…staff will be doing a special presentation right around 3 o’clock…but, if you’d like to come in anytime before or after that, it’s welcome. And he doesn’t wrap up until the 30th so, if you don’t have the chance to make it out Tuesday….I’m sure he’d still appreciate the visit.”

Frye was speaking on last Wednesday’s edition of Morning Magazine on News Talk KRMS.