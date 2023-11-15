Accident Between 18-Wheeler & Jeep Results In Injuries & An Arrest

A two-vehicle including an 18-wheeler on Village Marina Road, in Miller County, sends two people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12:15 Monday afternoon when the trailer unit being pulled by 47-year-old Jay Stick of Jay, Oklahoma, crossed over the center and was hit by a jeep driven by 51-year-old Jonathan McCord of Dixon.

McCord and a passenger, 49-year-old Brandy Hartley also from Dixon, were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. They were also, both, taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

McCord was also arrested and released for allegedly being in possession of an illegal weapon.