MODOT Says Contact Them If You Find A Deer In The Middle Of The Road

Not only has the beginning of the firearms deer season officially opened up for the grown folks, but the numbers of car-versus-deer accidents will also be on the rise across the lake area and beyond.

And should it happen, whose responsibility is it to remove the carcasses from along the roadways…?

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says that answer depends on the location of the animal.

“Priority ones being those fixed objects or deer carcasses that present a hazard out in a travel way. So this is between the stripes. We’re going to pick those up 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

If you hit a deer or come across one that’s been hit and it’s at least partially in the roadway, Roeger says you should report it to MoDOT so it can be safely moved.