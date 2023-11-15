Veterans Day Events Across The Lake Area See Good Attendance & Participation

It’s a day that comes only once a year but the lake area did not disappoint with a number of activities this past weekend to honor our veterans…past and present.

One of the events, according to Mayor Michael Harmison, was a parade stretching from city hall to the Elks Lodge on the Osage Beach Parkway.

“The Elks Parade. The Veteran’s Day parade that ended at the Elks Lodge was absolutely gorgeous, well attended. And yeah, we had hot dogs afterwards, the seven gun salute and celebrating the veterans.”

Among others celebrating our veterans over the weekend was the American Legion post in Sunrise Beach with a free breakfast which was followed by a Veterans Day ceremony.