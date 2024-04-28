Accident In Camden County Ends With ER Visit And DWI Charges

Sun. Apr 28th, 2024
A one-car accident on highway-5 north of Pier-31 Road in Camden County sends a Strong, Kansas, man to the emergency room.
The highway patrol says it happened Friday morning when 41-year-old Brandon Pretzer was southbound on 5 and lost control sending the car off the roadway and across the median into the northbound lanes before leaving the roadway again and striking a rock bluff.
Pretzer was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries.
He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.
Pretzer is also expected to be charged with felony DWI.