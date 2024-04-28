Camden Republican Club Reminds Residents Of Special Training At Tonka Hills

The Camden County Republican Club is sending out a reminder to its membership and anyone else wanting to learn more about how the hand counting of ballots process works.

President Les Larson says the club is hosting an express training session on hand counting which is being presented by national trainer

The training in Camden County is set to begin at 6-pm on Monday, May 6th, at Tonka Hills Restaurant in Linn Creek.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP with the Camden County Republican Club by the end of the day this Wednesday, May 1st.