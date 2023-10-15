CFL Receives Central Bank’s Portion Of Wingfest Proceeds

Giving to those who give back to the community…

…Board members from the Community Foundation of the Lake, this week, were at Central Bank to accept the bank’s portion of the 2023 Wingfest proceeds.

President Jim Judas represented Central Bank at the donation ceremony.

The donation, according to C-F-L President Stacy Pyrtle, will be used to help fund grants through the foundation’s “Capacity Fund” which has granted more than $750-thousand since 2009 to several lake area charities in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.