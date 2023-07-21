Accident In Greenview Destroys Utility Pole Along Twin Rivers Point Road

Some tense moments for fire personnel from the Mid-County District after being toned out to the 300-block of Twin Rivers Point Road, in Greenview, after a pick-up truck ran off the road and smashed into a main utility pole.

The pole broke into three pieces and the high voltage power lines came down.

It was initially thought that the lines were in contact with the vehicle but were not actually touching the truck.

The occupant was removed from the vehicle and assisted to an ambulance where he refused treatment.

Electric personnel spent several hours repairing the damage and restoring power.

The accident was a contributing factor in more than 10-thousand customers of the Southwest Electric Cooperative losing service.