Report Shows Car Thefts Skyrocketing In The US – Specifically Kia & Hyundai

A new report shows that car theft in the U.S. has skyrocketed post pandemic with Kia and Hyundai appearing to be the preferred targets.

The Council on criminal justice says thefts were up more than 33% in dozens of large cities in the first six months of the year.

The most popular targets Kia and Hyundai thanks to social media videos showing thieves how to steal the two brands, using a screwdriver and a USB charger.

The car company has agreed to pay owners $200 million to settle a class action lawsuit in May.

Hyundai says it’s installing new anti-theft software at dealerships.

Most other crimes are down this year including homicides