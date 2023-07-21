Search Of Vehicle In Osage Beach Leads To Arrest Of Lake Ozark Man For Drugs

A traffic stop conducted on Tuesday by a detective from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force results in one person being taken into custody and more suspected fentanyl removed the streets in the lake area.

Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis says consent was given for the car to be searched where the apparent fentanyl was discovered.

39-year-old Jeremiah Cannon Willis of Lake Ozark, a prior offender with at least five other felony drug convictions, was taken into custody and booked into the Camden County Jail.

Willis, who’s formally charged with a class-A felony for second-degree trafficking drugs, was arraigned and is being held without bond pending a hearing on Monday.

He also has an open case in Cole County where he is charged first-degree accessory to robbery, first degree assault and armed criminal action.

His bond in that case has been revoked and a warrant issued.