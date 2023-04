A two-vehicle accident on Highway-54 east of Preston, in Hickory County, sends four people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:15 Thursday afternoon when a 61-year-old woman from Bolivar turned in front of a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man from Wheatland.

Both drivers along with two passengers in the 61-year-old’s vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were all taken to area hospitals.