Government Jobs Up For Grabs At State Job Fair In Jefferson City April 12th

If you’ve ever wanted a job in state government, then you’ll probably want to show up next week at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.

The State of Missouri is holding a hiring event and feature more than 20 state employers looking for a few good men and women to fill various positions.

Representatives from the different offices will be on hand to talk about their openings and conducting on-site interviews.

The state job fair will be on Wednesday of next week, April 12th, from 2-6pm in the Capital Mall Central Area.