Lake Ozark Police Gearing Up For Summertime – Working On Adding K9 Unit

Fri. Apr 7th, 2023
The Lake Ozark Police Department continues gearing up for the return of the millions of visitors to the lake area over the summer.
New Chief Jeff Christenson says a couple of the recent smaller events provided his force with a good start for the main show.
“The 5K, the pub crawl, the parade….and so far we’ve been able to manage those and I think it’s a great way to segway into the summertime.”
Christiansen also says a big priority of his will be getting 2-4 more officers hired on and a K-9 program started which entails a lot more than just taking care of typical K-9 duties.
“One of the big things I want is a very good PR dog. I think it’s important for us to get into the schools…we can go through the grade school and have the officer work with the kids. I think it’s a great and awesome PR piece.”
Christiansen was a recent guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.