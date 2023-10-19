Out Of State Visitors Win $50,000 From Lottery Ticket Purchased At Four Seasons Convenience Store

Three out-of-state visitors to Lake of the Ozarks can probably afford to come back a few more times after winning $50-thousand in a recent Powerball drawing.

The Missouri Lottery Office says the unnamed trio bought their lucky ticket from the 4-Seasons Convenience Store and Café for the September 18th drawing.

That ticket matched four of the five white numbers plus the Powerball.

So far during Fiscal-2023, players who purchased tickets in Camden County have claimed more than $8.8-million in prizes.

Retailers where the tickets were bought have received more than $940-thousand for their efforts and the big winner…education…receiving more than $3-million.