Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

 

No Change In Bond For Sunrise Beach Woman Accused Of Embezzlement

Friday, August 25th, 2023

No change in bond for Danielle Thomas of Sunrise Beach.

The 46-year-old, who’s accused of embezzling at least $2.8-million from her former employer, appeared in custody earlier this week in Camden County Associate Circuit Court waiving her bond hearing and the usual time standards for the setting of a preliminary hearing.

With the waiver of her bond hearing, Thomas remains in custody without a bond until at least her next court date which is set for September 18th.

Thomas was formally charged in July with felony stealing $25,000 or more and felony forgery after allegedly admitting to forging at least 367 checks and using the stolen money from the unnamed business for personal expenses.

Reporter John Rogger