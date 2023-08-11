Fire At Meads Flats Business Complex Being Considered as “Likely Arson”

The investigation into a July 24th fire at a small business complex on Riley Mead Lane in the Meads Flats area of Miller County is now being considered to be a likely arson.

“I will just tell you. I guess we can change it from under investigation to very suspicious” says Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr, who also says that smoke and fire coming from the building were discovered when crews arrived on the scene.

Damage was described as minor and there were no injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.