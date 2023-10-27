Accident With Semi Truck Sends One To The Hospital

A two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler in Laclede County sends one person with serious injuries to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:30 Wednesday night on Interstate 44, when 41-year-old Jesse Ray, of Desoto, struck the towed unit of the 18-wheeler sending his car off the roadway before overturning.

Ray was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries…he was flown to a Springfield hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.